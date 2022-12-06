Shipbroker Braemar Hires Tanker Team in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new team is based in Madrid. File Image / Pixabay

London-listed international shipbroker Braemar Plc has recruited a new tanker broking team in Spain.

The firm has hired a team of 10 tanker brokers in Madrid that previously worked for Medco Shipbrokers SL, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The team specialises in crude, dirty and clean refined products and period chartering.

The team adds to Braemar's existing tankers coverage from desks in London and Geneva. A newly established Spanish company has been set up to employ the new brokers locally.

"I am delighted to welcome the new Spanish tanker team to Braemar," Tris Simmonds, chief operating officer at Braemar, said in the statement.

"They have an exceptional track record spanning over 30 years and bring with them a well-established customer base that will enhance our presence in the global tanker market.

"Expanding into new markets has always been part of our strategy, and the recruitment of this Madrid-based team is our next step in executing our growth plan."