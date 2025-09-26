Bunker One Sweden Strengthens Bunker Supply with New Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The chemical tanker expands the firm's supply capacity in Sweden and Denmark while preparing for alternative fuels. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunker One Sweden has strengthened its bunkering fleet with the long-term charter of the chemical tanker, Sagafjord, which entered service this month.

The Sagafjord can supply both conventional and alternative marine fuels, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

“This means customers across Sweden and Northern Europe can count on a reliable supply today, with readiness for tomorrow’s fuels like biofuels, methanol, and ammonia,” Petter Jonason, COO of Bunker One Sweden, said.

Unlike conventional bunker vessels, chemical bunker tankers can supply biofuel blends up to B100 and methanol.

Operating mainly from Sweden and Denmark, Sagafjord will also strengthen Bunker One’s regional supply network across Germany and the UK.

“Sweden has a strong bunkering tradition and is leading on green shipping initiatives, Jonason said.

“Sagafjord enhances our ability to supply both traditional and alternative fuels, supporting this transition.”