Bunker One Sweden Adds New Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The chemical tanker expands the firm's supply capacity in Sweden and Denmark while preparing for alternative fuels. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunker One Sweden has added to its bunkering fleet with the long-term charter of the chemical tanker, Sagafjord, which entered service this month.

The Sagafjord is technically equipped to handle both conventional fuels and alternatives, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessel was also noted for its large cargo capacity, excellent condition, and strong maneuverability.

“This means customers across Sweden and Northern Europe can count on a reliable supply today, with readiness for tomorrow’s fuels like biofuels, methanol, and ammonia,” Petter Jonason, COO of Bunker One Sweden, said.

Operating mainly from Sweden and Denmark, Buinker One says Sagafjord will strengthen its regional supply network across Germany and the UK.

“Sweden has a strong bunkering tradition and is leading on green shipping initiatives, Jonason said.

“Sagafjord enhances our ability to supply both traditional and alternative fuels, supporting this transition.”