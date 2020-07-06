VLSFO Supply Launches in Suez

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO is now available at Suez. File Image / Pixabay

The supply of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) has launched in Suez this month, according to trading company Integr8 Fuels.

VLSFO is now available at the Egyptian port as of last week, Integr8 said in a newsletter posted on LinkedIn.

MISR Petroleum is currently the only supplier offering the product, with a viscosity of 8 CST, Integr8 said.

The location of Suez could make it an obvious bunkering port for ships passing through the Suez Canal, but in the past it has sometimes struggled to secure reliable high sulfur fuel oil supplies. But this year with large quantities of VLSFO available from nearby refineries in the Middle East, it may be able to take market share away from other ports in the region.