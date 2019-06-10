Gazprom Boosts LNG Bunkering Portfolio

Gazprom Neft Marine Bunker and FSUE Rosmorport sign cooperation agreement. Image Credit: Gazprom

Gazprom Neft's bunkering arm Gazprom Neft Marine Bunker has moved to boost its LNG bunkering portfolio with the signing of new deals with Sovcomflot and FSUE Rosmorport.

The Sovcomflot deal, announced Friday, is a general cooperation agreement that will see the two companies work together to develop the LNG bunker industry segment in Russia including the creation of the infrastructure necessary to supply LNG bunkers.

The deal entered into last week with FSUE Rosmorport, meanwhile, is to provide LNG bunkering for the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry route.

Rosmorport is currently building two 200-meter Arc4 ice-class ferries for the route, and will use LNG to fuel the new ships.

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is also looking to build Russia's first LNG bunker tanker for the project with an eye on wider LNG bunkering opportunities at Baltic Sea ports.