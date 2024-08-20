Ghanaian Bunker Supplier AI Energy Group Expands Into Marine Chemicals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ghana, Nigeria, Angola and East Africa are seeing increasing upstream oil activity. Image Credit: Kosmos Energy

AI Energy Group, a leading bunker supplier in Ghana, is expanding into the supply of marine chemicals and drilling fluids to take advantage of growing offshore oil activity in Africa.

The firm is seeing growing demand for marine chemicals and drilling fluids in parallel with increased upstream oil activity in Ghana, Nigeria, Angola and East Africa, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The marine chemicals the firm is seeking to supply include corrosion inhibitors, biocides and dispersants, while drilling fluids include chemicals to cool and lubricate drill bits, carry rock cuttings to the surface and maintain pressure control.

"In recent years, Africa has emerged as a dynamic and promising frontier for the global marine chemicals and drilling fluids market," the company representative said.

"This surge in growth can be attributed to the continent's burgeoning oil and gas industry, which is driving an increased demand for advanced drilling technologies and sophisticated marine chemical solutions.

"As Africa continues to harness its natural resources, the marine chemicals and drilling fluids sector is poised for significant expansion, creating new opportunities and reshaping the landscape of the industry."