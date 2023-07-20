EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Sonan Bunkers Seeks Credit Manager in Athens
Thursday July 20, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Athens office. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers
Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire a credit manager in Greece.
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in credit management, preferably in the bunker or maritime industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor daily credit requests and manage the company's credit exposure within the established risk appetite
- Assess the creditworthiness of potential customers in the shipping industry
- Develop and implement credit policies specific to bunkering operations
- Make informed decisions on credit applications and set appropriate credit limits
- Identify and manage credit risks associated with bunkering operations
- Participate in contract negotiations with customers and suppliers
- Monitor credit limits, payment terms, and credit utilization for customers
- Conduct financial analysis to evaluate customers' financial stability
- Build and maintain strong relationships with customers and stakeholders
- Ensure compliance with industry regulations and financial standards
- Generate credit reports and provide insights for credit-related improvements
