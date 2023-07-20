BUNKER JOBS: Sonan Bunkers Seeks Credit Manager in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 20, 2023

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire a credit manager in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in credit management, preferably in the bunker or maritime industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor daily credit requests and manage the company's credit exposure within the established risk appetite
  • Assess the creditworthiness of potential customers in the shipping industry
  • Develop and implement credit policies specific to bunkering operations
  • Make informed decisions on credit applications and set appropriate credit limits
  • Identify and manage credit risks associated with bunkering operations
  • Participate in contract negotiations with customers and suppliers
  • Monitor credit limits, payment terms, and credit utilization for customers
  • Conduct financial analysis to evaluate customers' financial stability
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with customers and stakeholders
  • Ensure compliance with industry regulations and financial standards
  • Generate credit reports and provide insights for credit-related improvements

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com