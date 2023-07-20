BUNKER JOBS: Sonan Bunkers Seeks Credit Manager in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Athens office. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire a credit manager in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in credit management, preferably in the bunker or maritime industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor daily credit requests and manage the company's credit exposure within the established risk appetite

Assess the creditworthiness of potential customers in the shipping industry

Develop and implement credit policies specific to bunkering operations

Make informed decisions on credit applications and set appropriate credit limits

Identify and manage credit risks associated with bunkering operations

Participate in contract negotiations with customers and suppliers

Monitor credit limits, payment terms, and credit utilization for customers

Conduct financial analysis to evaluate customers' financial stability

Build and maintain strong relationships with customers and stakeholders

Ensure compliance with industry regulations and financial standards

Generate credit reports and provide insights for credit-related improvements

