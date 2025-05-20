Tanker Released by Russia After Brief Detention in Baltic Sea: Reports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker is currently en route to Rotterdam after being held since Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

The Liberian-flagged tanker Green Admire has been released by Russian authorities after being detained in Russian territorial waters on Sunday.

The vessel had departed Estonia's port of Sillamäe on Saturday evening, en route to Rotterdam, when it was stopped near the Gulf of Finland, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) reported.

According to Russian authorities, the ship entered a zone they had marked as dangerous for navigation.

Despite repeated warnings to change course, the tanker did not respond and was escorted to an anchorage off Suursaar.

Estonian Navy deputy commander Johan-Elias Seljamaa said the area is legally within Russian waters and Moscow has the right to restrict access. However, he noted this level of enforcement is unusual and could signal increasing tensions in the Baltic Sea.

It remains unclear whether the tanker's failure to comply was due to a language barrier or a deliberate decision by the captain. The ship has since resumed its voyage to Rotterdam.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that Estonia alleged Russia used a fighter jet to shield a sanctioned tanker from inspection by Estonian authorities.

The recent detention could be viewed as a tit-for-tat response from Russia, reflecting rising tensions between the two countries.