John T Essberger Bunkers Bio-LNG at Hamina Terminal for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm views bio-LNG as a viable option to reduce emissions further. Image Credit: John T Essberger

Hamburg-based shipping firm John T Essberger announced that its vessel has completed its first bio-LNG bunkering at the Hamina LNG Terminal in Finland.

The bio-LNG was supplied to the tanker John T Essberger by Finnish firm Rohe Solutions, John T Essberger said a LinkedIn post.

Rohe Solutions offers LNG and bio-LNG bunkering services via trucks across Finland and directly from the LNG terminal in Hamina, according to its website.

It claims that almost 15 Finnish ports are equipped to support truck-to-ship LNG bunkering.

John T Essberger sees bio-LNG as a viable alternative fuel for its LNG-fuelled fleet.

Produced from organic waste, bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG, offering significant emissions reductions. It is fully compatible with existing LNG infrastructure and can be used in dual-fuel LNG vessels without any modifications.

"This marks an important step in the Group's sustainability commitment to reduce GHG emissions and to explore short-term means that contribute to a more sustainable maritime industry," John T Essberger said.