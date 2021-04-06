Ghana Combats Rising Piracy, Supplier AI Energy Ensures Secure Bunkering Ops in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Theodora Ashare, Business Development Senior Officer (Corporate Upstream) at AI Energy Group. Image Credit: AI Energy Group

Ghana-based AI Energy says piracy is on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea, prompting the physical supplier and country as a whole to take steps to address the issue and ensure safe bunkering operations.

"Ghana is fast cementing its efforts to become the bunkering hub of Africa by the creation of bunkering zones to reduce the risk of rampant piracy along the Gulf of Guinea," Theodora Ashare,

Business Development Senior Officer (Corporate Upstream) at AI Energy Group told Ship & Bunker.

"The rate of piracy within the Gulf of Guinea in the first two months of 2021 has already surpassed that of the first quarter of 2020. This menace prompted the collaboration of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom with Ghana to join forces to combat this appalling threat."

Some 1,500 vessels ply the Gulf of Guinea route every day, and AI Energy says it has taken its own additional steps to ensure those vessels bunkering in the region can do so safely.

"At AI Energy we are also playing a crucial role to help curtail the piracy and extremist activities," Ashare said.

"This includes competitive anchorage bunkering rates that are nearly as competitive as offshore rates, where you are absolutely assured of safety from inception until completion of the operation."

AI Energy is licensed to supply bunkers at all ports in Ghana - including Tema, Sekondi Naval Base and Takoradi, with inner and outer anchorage, and offshore supply options - and has availability of IMO-spec Marine Gasoil and Intermediate Fuel Oils (IFO380 & IFO180)

The firm also offers supply options globally through a partnership with Addax Energy SA.

"There is an urgent need for swift intervention from the states along the Gulf of Guinea to stem the menace and reposition that stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, making it a safe haven for International Trade," the spokesperson said.

"But thanks to the measures taken by Ghana and AI Energy, vessel owners are guaranteed safe, timely and closely monitored bunkering operations where crew members and vessel owners are utterly shielded from any piracy and extremist activity."

Readers interested in learning more about bunkering opportunities in Ghana can contact AI Energy as follows:

Website: www.aienergygroup.com.gh

Email : tashare@aienergygroup.com.gh / aharlley@aienergygroup.com.gh

Phone: 0501581413/0501581434