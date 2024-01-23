UK Reports Drone Sighting Near Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uncrewed aerial system activity has been reported about 46 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 9:38 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A drone has been spotted at the entrance to the Red Sea, after a spate of recent attacks on commercial shipping in the area, according to the British authorities.

Uncrewed aerial system activity has been reported about 46 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen at about 9:38 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.