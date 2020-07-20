EU Awards €500,000 for Hydrogen Bunker Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

RH2INE partnership gets €500,000 funding. Image Credit: RH2INE

The European Commission (EC) is contributing €500,000 in funding to a project that aims to put at least ten hydrogen-powered vessels on the Rotterdam to Cologne right route by 2024.

The so-called RH2INE partnership envisage an initial three hydrogen bunkering stations on the route, expanding in number over the coming years to allow hydrogen-powered freight vessels continuing to Genoa.

The move is the latest in a number of state-backed efforts to transition the industry away from oil-based fuels in line with the IMO 2030 and IMO 2050 targets, and beyond.

Hydrogen is seen as a strong contender to become part of the mix of future-fuels, although technical constraints could see it limited to inland and other short-sea applications.

'Hydrogen is an inextricable part of the future economy and is one of the key solutions for the cleaner transport of heavy cargo across longer distances,” commented Floor Vermeulen, the Member of the Provincial Executive of Zuid-Holland responsible for traffic and transport.