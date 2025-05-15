Burando Energies Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

He previously worked as commercial director for World Fuel Services in Denmark. Image Credit: Kim Post Hansen / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Burando Energies has hired a new senior bunker trader in Copenhagen.

Kim Post Hansen has joined the company as senior bunker trader in Copenhagen as of this month, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

He previously worked as commercial director for World Fuel Services in Denmark from May 2023 to March of this year.

He ad earlier worked for Nordic Energy Partners from 2022 to 2023, for Bunker Holding from 2021 to 2022 and for World Fuel Services from 2015 to 2020.

"With over 10 years of experience in the bunker industry, Kim brings deep expertise in trading, management, and hedging-related solutions, along with strong operational insight across the drybulk, tanker, cruise, and container markets," the company said in the post.

"His customer-first mindset and commercial acumen will play a key role in supporting our clients and driving our continued growth."