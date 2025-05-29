Northstar Acquires French Bunker Firm AZURenergies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AZURenergies now aims to expand its infrastructure and product offering, including biofuels. File Image / Pixabay

Belgium-based bunker supplier Northstar has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in French marine fuel company AZURenergies.

The deal will enable AZURenergies to accelerate the supply of a broader range of marine fuels, including biofuels, the firms said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Now part of a larger group with greater resources, AZURenergies aims to grow its services while maintaining flexibility and personal service.

Established in 2022, AZURenergies supplies marine fuels at ports across France and Monaco. The company specialises in grades such as LSMGO, VLSFO and HSFO, delivering by truck and also arranging barge-based deliveries, as per its website.

On the other hand, Northstar is a major physical bunker supplier in the ARA hub.

"This move is about strengthening what AZURenergies does best—serving the marine industry in France with high-quality fuels and reliable logistics—while opening new doors to innovation, sustainability, and expansion," a spokesperson for AZURenergies said.

"Being part of Northstar, we can now invest more in our infrastructure, broaden our product portfolio, and accelerate the delivery of next-generation fuels, including biofuels and renewable energy solutions."