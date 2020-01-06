KPI Bridge Oil Appoints New Denmark Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Patrick Hoé, KPI Bridge Oil's new managing director in Denmark. Image Credit: KPI Bridge Oil

Bunker fuel trader and broker KPI Bridge Oil has appointed Patrick Hoé as its new managing director in Denmark, the company said Monday.

For most of last year Hoé was in an international sales role with the Danish Wind Power Academy, and previously for eight years up to mid-2018 he was a bunker trader at Middelfart-based Dan-Bunkering.

"Patrick's diverse skillset and broad experience combined with his passion and supportive leadership approach will further advance the growth and development of our already well established team and operations in Denmark," said KPI Bridge Oil CEO Søren Høll.

KPI Bridge Oil has a global staff of more than 100, of which more than 65 are traders and brokers, according to the company.