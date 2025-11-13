Dan-Bunkering Relocates Global New Fuels Lead to Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering is relocating James Shiller from Cape Town to the Copenhagen office. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is relocating its global lead of new fuels to the Copenhagen office in Denmark.

The strategic relocation of James Shiller strengthens the new fuels presence in Europe, Dan-Bunkering said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“As regulatory frameworks such as the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and FuelEU Maritime drive decarbonisation across the sector, James’ presence in Denmark ensures closer collaboration with clients and colleagues,” the company said.

Shiller has been working with Dan-Bunkering’s Cape Town office since January 2023. Before that, he was with Amoil Pty in South Africa from 2019 to 2023, which was merged with Dan-Bunkering in 2023.

“The maritime sector is undergoing an important transformation, and our customers are looking for clarity and confidence as they adapt to alternative fuels and regulations," Michel Dominique Thomsen, Commercial Director of Dan-Bunkering Europe, said.

“Having James in Copenhagen brings our global expertise closer to the European market.”