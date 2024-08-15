Malik Supply Hires Trainee Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marcus Møller has joined the company's Aalborg office as a trainee bunker trader as of this month. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuels firm Malik Supply has hired a new trainee bunker trader in Aalborg.

Marcus Møller has joined the company's Aalborg office as a trainee bunker trader as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Møller had previously worked for Easybags ApS in Denmark from August 2021 to this month.

"At Malik Supply A/S, we believe in nurturing young talent and giving them the opportunity to learn and grow within our industry," the company said in the post.

"We are confident that Marcus has the potential to become an excellent Bunker Trader, and we are happy to have him on board."