WasteFuel and ITC Partner to Develop Green Methanol Plant in Türkiye

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ITC’s Ankara integrated waste management facility, where the new green methanol biorefinery will be co-located. Image Credit: WasteFuel

US-based bioenergy firm WasteFuel has partnered with Turkish firm ITC to develop a green methanol biorefinery in Ankara at Türkiye.

The two companies have announced a partnership to initiate the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase for the refinery, WasteFuel said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Green methanol at the biorefinery will be produced using biogas from ITC's anaerobic digestion and landfill gas collection.

The captured biogas, rich in methane, will be converted into syngas through a reforming process. This syngas will then undergo catalytic synthesis to produce green methanol, which will be primarily used as a marine fuel for the shipping industry.

Green methanol is a cleaner alternative to grey methanol and is expected to play a key role in powering both existing and upcoming methanol-fuelled ships. As environmental regulations tighten, requiring the shipping industry to cut emissions, green methanol offers a low-carbon solution for dual-fuel methanol ships.

A final investment decision for the plant is expected in early 2026. However, no details have been shared on the expected methanol production capacity.