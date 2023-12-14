KPI OceanConnect Sells Fujairah's First Biofuel Bunker Stem

by Ship & Bunker News Team

KPI's Jesper Sørensen said the firm expects increasing demand for low-carbon energy solutions. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect sold Fujairah's first stem of a biofuel bunker blend last week.

The firm arranged the delivery of 200mt of a B24 VLSFO blend to ArcelorMittal's bulker the GCL Tapi at Fujairah on December 8, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this week, this was the first delivery of a biofuel blend at the Middle Eastern hub.

The company also arranged a second operation on December 13, delivering 200mt of a B24 VLSFO blend to the GCL Sabarmati.

"We are delighted to be a partner to this first-of-a-kind fuel supply operation for the Port of Fujairah, and to be able to deliver a biofuel blend to meet the needs of our ArcelorMittal client," Jesper Sørensen, head of alternative fuels and carbon markets at KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"We expect to see demand for low-carbon energy solutions increase as regulations to restrict greenhouse gas emissions come into force, and consumer pressure for sustainable shipping increases.

"In response, we continue to develop our infrastructure to support bio and alternative fuel bunkering."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.