Port of Fujairah Joins Biofuel Bunker Market

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Fujairah is the leading bunkering hub in the Middle East. Image Credit: Port of Fujairah

The Port of Fujairah, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs, has seen its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend.

The port saw its first biofuel stem, delivered at the Fujairah Offshore Anchorage Area, on December 8, Martijn Heijboer, business development manager at the port authority, told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The delivery was 189 mt of a B24 blend. A second delivery is expected later in the week.

"This is a milestone for the Port of Fujairah, showing our commitment to the alternative fuel transition, and strengthens our role as a bunkering hub," Heijboer said.

"A second biofuel delivery is planned for later this week."

Fujairah is the leading bunkering hub in the Middle East, heading for about 7.5 million m3 of conventional marine fuel sales this year.

Alternative bunker supply has thus far been slower to emerge in the Middle East, but may now start to take off. Biofuel bunker demand is being driven upwards worldwide by the IMO's CII regulation and the impending imposition of the EU's emissions trading system on shipping.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering location, saw 406,900 mt of biofuel blend sales in the first 10 months of the year. The Port of Rotterdam in Northwest Europe saw 518,279 mt of biofuel sales in the first nine months of 2023.