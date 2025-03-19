Gasum Bunkers Car Carrier with LNG at Gothenburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered a newly launched car carrier in the Logent Car Terminal at the Port of Gothenburg. Image Credit: Gasum

Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum bunkered a newly launched car carrier at the Logent Car Terminal in the Port of Gothenburg on March 10.

The LNG was supplied to the 9,100 CEU capacity Höegh Sunlight by Gasum's LNG bunker vessel Coralius, with the operation taking place simultaneously with cargo handling, Gasum said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The company also noted that this marked Coralius' 920th LNG bunkering operation.

Bunker trading firm Glander International helped arrange the LNG stem, while the delivery was supported by the Port of Gothenburg and Sirius Agency.

Operated by Höegh Autoliners, the car carrier was recently launched in China.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 685 vessels with another 185 expected to join the fleet this year, according to classification society DNV data.

LNG bunker demand is set for further expansion this year as a growing number of gas-powered ships enter service.