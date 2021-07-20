Small Monthly Decline for Fujairah Bunker Sales in June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah bunker demand declined slightly last month. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah slipped by 0.2% in June from a month earlier.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants dropped to 666,164 m3 last month, from 667,818 m3 in May, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

180 CST VLSFO sales sank by 43% to 1,360 m3, 380 CST VLSFO fell by 3.4% to 510,633 m3, HSFO gained 11.4% to 122,422 m3, MGO dropped by 53.3% to 786 m3 and low-sulfur MGO advanced by 22.4% to 30,963 m3.

Marine lubricant sales gained 10.1% on the month to 5,693 m3.

Bunker demand around the world is generally rising from last year's levels during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on global shipping, but the recovery this year is expected to be faltering with lockdown measures increasing at some locations.