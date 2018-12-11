Monjasa in the Running at Shipping Awards

Monjasa: training award finalist (file image/pixabay)

Danish bunker company Monjasa has reached the finals in two categories at Lloyd's List's annual global shipping industry awards.

The Fredercia-headquarted company is a finalist in the environment award category for individual companies as well as in the training award. It is the only bunker company to feature among the awards' finalists.

Other contenders in the environment award include Maersk Line and CMA CCM while the Singapore Maritime Academy is one of the training finalists.

The winners will be announced in London on December 11 at a special ceremony.