South Africa Prepares for Increased Bunker Demand as Ships Avoid Suez

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Africa is one of the markets more likely to face an increase in bunker enquiries as ships take the longer route around Africa. File Image / Pixabay

South Africa's bunker industry is preparing for an expected increase in demand as ships avoid the Red Sea and Suez in response to recent attacks.

South Africa is one of the markets more likely to face an increase in bunker enquiries as ships take the longer route around Africa.

Leading container shipping firms including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd are now avoiding Suez in response to the security situation, as well as tankers from BP and Euronav. The container industry's avoidance of Suez alone could add 2% to global bunker demand.

"We're expecting more volumes in South Africa," a local market representative told Ship & Bunker.

"There are plenty of avails in Cape Town and Durban."

But supply at Algoa Bay, previously South Africa's largest bunkering location, remains all but halted after a customs and regulatory dispute with the country's government since September. No information has yet emerged on when this situation may be resolved.

"There is no news on a timeline," the representative said.