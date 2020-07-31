Rotterdam Bunker Sales Robust Amid Global Volume Slide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: File Image / Pixabay

With many global markets witnessing a sharp drop in bunker sales, volumes at the Port of Rotterdam remained relatively flat in 2020 Q2, the latest official data shows.

For the April to June 2020 period, bunker sales excluding lubes totalled 2,200,600 m3, just 1.4% lower than the period last year.

Some 50% of that sales total (1.09 million m3) was VLSFO, 25% (0.54 million m3) was HSFO, 19% (420,373 m3) was distillates, and 6% (142,862 m3) was ECA compliant USLFO material.

While the slight volume dip is in line with some of the other major bunkering hubs such as Singapore, the performance will no doubt be viewed as an extremely positive one given the sharp decline in global volumes.

In recent months, some key markets have seen sales drop as much as 30% as a result of measures put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic.