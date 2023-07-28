BUNKER JOBS: Valero Shipping Seeks Captain for Methanol Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will trade around Sweden and Denmark. Image Credit: Valero Shipping

Sweden-based Vadero Shipping is seeking to hire a captain for the tanker Bunker One plans to use to deliver methanol as a marine fuel.

The firm is seeking a captain for the tanker Nore, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday. The vessel will trade around Sweden and Denmark.

Candidates will need to have fluent English and experience on board tankers of a similar size.

"Great consideration will be given to your personal qualities, the role of captain makes great demands on good leadership skills, the ability to communicate and cooperate with the crew and colleagues in the office," the company said in a job advertisement.

"To succeed in your role as captain, you need to be stress-resistant, responsible, quality-conscious and service-oriented."

Bunker One announced last month that it had chartered the Nore with a view to using it for methanol bunkering operations.

