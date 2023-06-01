Bunker One Eyes Methanol Bunkering With New Tanker in Sweden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel, with 3,500 mt of storage capacity in separate tanks, is the fourth in Bunker One Sweden's fleet. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunker One, the physical supply arm of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, is preparing for the possibility of delivering methanol as a bunker fuel with a new tanker in Sweden.

The firm has taken on the bunker delivery vessel MT Nore on long-term charter in Sweden as of last month, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The company has received the necessary permits and certifications to use it for bunker operations in the region.

"Gothenburg, Skaw and the entire Scandinavian region is one of our most important bunkering hubs with significant vessel traffic passing through the area, so to start building the infrastructure and have it in place is going to send a strong signal to our customers that if they bet on building ships powered by carbon emissions reducing products, we will be ready to supply them," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker one, said in the statement.

"Even though many of our customers are not ready to bunker methanol today, it will not hold us back.

"Purchasing new fleets with alternative fuel as propulsion is a daring investment to ship owners, but we firmly believe that if we build the infrastructure, they will have one less thing to hold them back.

"New ships and alternative fuels will be necessary for the long run in the green transition.

"So, for now, we believe in taking leadership and becoming ready to transition towards carbon-reduced products. That is the only way change is coming around."