Sweden: Gas Bunkering Planned for Oxelosund

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oxelosund, Sweden. Image credit/MAN ES

The Swedish port of Oxelosund is to develop facilities for vessels to bunker liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other methane-based fuels in the port as part of a project to build a "multi-fuctional terminal for liquefied methane-based fuels".

"The terminal will be designed to feed both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green methane derived from biogas to [steel maker]SSAB ’s steel production in Oxelösund, and to re-distribute it via train and trailers to other parts of Sweden," engineering firm MAN Cryo said.

The firm has been appointed as owner/engineer on the project.

“We are very proud of having been selected to support OxGas in their development of a new terminal in the port of Oxelösund,” said Louise Andersson, head of Gothenburg-based MAN Cryo.

“We have been closely involved in the development of previous LNG terminal projects in Sweden and we look forward to support OxGas and the Port of Oxelösund in the development of their new business.”

MAN Energy Solutions took over fuel-gas specialist Cryo AB in 2015 and fully integrated it into its business.