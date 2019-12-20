Global Risk Management Names New Paris Team

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office will be headed by Philippe Develotte. Image Credit: Global Risk Management

Global Risk Management has named three new hires for its new offices in Paris that were announced last month.

The new office will be headed by Philippe Develotte who has joined effective December 1 as CEO of Global Risk Management's Paris office.

He was previously Co-head of Energy Markets at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking (SGCIB) and has over 20 years of experience from the banking and utilities sectors.

Abde Semmar has joined as Head of Sales, Paris, having come from a position as Energy Head of Sales in a large international financial services company. He started in his new position in Global Risk Management on October 1, 2019.

Benoit Vergez has joined effective November 1 as Global Risk Management's new Head of Trading, Paris. He also previously a Senior Energy Trader with SGCIB.

"The three are highly qualified and experienced in their field of business with a wide network from international positions within trading and energy risk management. I am confident that the new team will bring valuable new business and additional professional competences to our company," said Managing Director and CEO, Hans Erik Christensen.

"The team is expected to grow as trading activities pick up and the fact that Paris is a financial trading hub, will likely facilitate the process of attracting new, qualified colleagues in due time."