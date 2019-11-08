New Office for Global Risk Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hans Erik Christensen, Managing Director, Global Risk Management. Image Credit: Global Risk Management

Bunker hedging specialists Global Risk Management have opened a new office in Paris.

"Our strategic focus has been to establish an office in the Southern part of Europe. After thorough analysis we chose Paris as the ideal location for such an office and we trust that we have hired the right team to head it and expand our activities in the area even further," said Managing Director, Hans Erik Christensen.

The new location adds to existing offices in Copenhagen, Middelfart, Singapore.

In addition to the geographical expansion, the firm says it is also looking to expand its product portfolio to include other energy-related commodities such as natural gas, coal or power.

"The Paris-based team has extensive experience in this field and expectations are that within the next year, more products and services will be provided to clients both in Europe as well as other parts of the world," it said.

Details on the new Paris office are as follows:

A/S Global Risk Management Ltd. Investment Firm

Spaces Opera Garnier, 7. Rue Meyerbeer, 4th floor, 75009 Paris, France

E-mail: paris@global-riskmanagement.com