EMEA News
Oilmar Hires Junior Marine Fuels Trader in Dubai
Altay was previously an operations team member for Akgunler Shipping in Cyprus. Image Credit: Oilmar
Shipping and bunker firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering has hired a junior marine fuels trader in Dubai.
Çağla Altay has joined the company as a marine fuels trader in Dubai earlier this year, Oilmar said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.
Altay was previously an operations team member for Akgunler Shipping in Cyprus from August 2023 to this year, and had earlier worked as a bunker broker and in other roles for Maritime Brokerage & Trading Corporation from October 2021 to February 2023.
Oilmar has expanded its presence in the bunker industry significantly over the past two years, and in August 2023 launched a bunker trading and broking operation in the Americas.