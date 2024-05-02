Oilmar Hires Junior Marine Fuels Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Altay was previously an operations team member for Akgunler Shipping in Cyprus. Image Credit: Oilmar

Shipping and bunker firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering has hired a junior marine fuels trader in Dubai.

Çağla Altay has joined the company as a marine fuels trader in Dubai earlier this year, Oilmar said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Altay was previously an operations team member for Akgunler Shipping in Cyprus from August 2023 to this year, and had earlier worked as a bunker broker and in other roles for Maritime Brokerage & Trading Corporation from October 2021 to February 2023.

Oilmar has expanded its presence in the bunker industry significantly over the past two years, and in August 2023 launched a bunker trading and broking operation in the Americas.