BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuels firm Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its new Dubai office.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of trading experience, fluent English and preferably Arabic or an Asian language, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinate with local ports and supply agents to ensure smooth bunker deliveries.

Identify new business opportunities and support ongoing business development.

Acquire and manage client accounts, both new and existing.

Understand client needs, negotiate prices, and close deals.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.