BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Istanbul
Thursday February 6, 2025
Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Istanbul.
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader for an international firm and strong negotiation skills, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- You will act as a solution provider for your client base arranging global supply solutions with existing and potential clients
- You are expected to have an existing client base within the Turkish market where you sell based on personal relationships and ensure continued patronage from both customers and local suppliers
- Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)
- Developing new business is a key part of the role and so you will be someone who has a keen interest in the Marine industry and is able to carry out analysis and monitor demands around the world
- You must continually research the market and look for new opportunities to expand the business by enrolling an action plan
- You will keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends as well as global regulatory changes
- You will regard cold canvassing as a part of your working day, be a goal oriented individual
- You are a team player with strong ambition and self-drive
- Daily duties will include active brokering / trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
- You will be required to prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation, and prepare contracts
- You will also be required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased
- In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
- You may have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
- You will be managing your own P/L
For more information, click here.