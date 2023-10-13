Dan-Bunkering Hires Key Account Manager From MOL Chemical Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously worked for MOL Chemical Tankers from August 2010 to this month. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new key account manager in Copenhagen.

Stefan Sørensen has joined the company as key account manager in Copenhagen as of this month, the firm said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Sørensen previously worked for MOL Chemical Tankers from August 2010 to this month, serving most recently as senior operations manager in Copenhagen.

"We are very excited to welcome Stefan to Dan-Bunkering," Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard, chief commercial officer of Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"His competences and industry experience will benefit the whole group, and the appointment of Stefan fits well with our recent strategic review and the ambition of driving a position as a holistic and purpose-led fuel solutions partner."