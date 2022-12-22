EU Forces Sale of Uniper Middle East Bunkering Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uniper Energy DMCC owns two crude distillation units and a VLSFO production facility at Fujairah. Image Credit: Uniper

German energy firm Uniper is set to sell off its bunkering business in the Middle East as a condition of EU approval for its bailout by the German government.

The European Commission issued its ruling on the German stabilisation package for Uniper under EU state aid rules earlier this week, approving it to go ahead under certain conditions.

One of those conditions is the sale of the firm's bunkering unit in the Middle East, Uniper Energy DMCC. The full list of divestments will need to be completed by the end of 2026.

Uniper Energy DMCC owns two crude distillation units and a VLSFO production facility at Fujairah, producing more than 4 million mt/year of low-sulfur bunker grades. The firm was founded in 2015, trading cargoes to the Middle East, ARA and Asia-Pacific regions from a trading office in Dubai.

The company has also been running a partnership with biofuel supplier Neutral Fuels since 2020 to develop biofuel-VLSFO blends for the bunker industry.