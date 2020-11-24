Uniper to Sell Biofuel Bunkers in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel bunkers are coming to the UAE market. File Image / Pixabay

Energy company Uniper has joined forces with biofuel supplier Neutral Fuels to sell biofuel bunkers in Fujairah from next year.

The companies will blend very low sulfur fuel oil produced by Uniper with biodiesel produced by Neutral Fuels to sell in the Fujairah bunker market, Neutral Fuels said in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

"We have created an IMO approved marine fuel that cuts carbon emissions and limits sulfur in shipping fuels to 0.5%," the company said.

"This new partnership signals more than just the next stage of Neutral Fuels journey.

"It reinforces our continued commitment to creating a net zero future for the world."

The use of biofuels in bunkering has grown rapidly in Northwest Europe over the past year, but has remained limited in other parts of the world so far.