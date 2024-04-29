BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Buyer in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in negotiating deals and a functional understanding of vessel and bunkering operations. Image Credit: BP

Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a charterer and bunker buyer in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in negotiating deals and a functional understanding of vessel and bunkering operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Implement competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases and recommend and implement longer term supply solutions.

Work closely with operators and vessel masters to optimize bunker intake for forward voyage planning.

Understanding global trade patterns with regular check-ins with Chartering team to review these conditions to manage bp's bunker exposure.

Provide and analyse up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the Operated & Time Charter fleet.

Provide timely market reports and daily price set to the chartering team for awareness and to facilitate voyage optimization.

Establish and build strong rapport with suppliers to provide full flexibility to the commercial teams involved in the optimization process. This includes bunker lifting schedules and any market shortages or off-spec bunker issues.

Negotiate and conclude efficient freight solutions in the specialty / barge markets (using a variety of contract structures and durations)

Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative freight solutions that deliver incremental value to bp

For more information, click here.