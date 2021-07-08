Ferry Operator Fjord1 Shifts Three Ships to Battery Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a deal with Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to deliver the battery systems. Image Credit: Fjord1

Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 is set to convert three of its ships to run on battery power.

The company has signed a deal with Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to deliver the battery systems, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. NES will also deliver equipment for four battery charging stations.

After the retrofit the three converted ferries will operate on the Drag-Kjøpsvik and Bognes-Skarberget routes in Norway from December 1, 2022.

"This makes us a world leader of zero-emission technology to the maritime transport sector," Geir Larsen, managing director of NES, said in the statement.

"Our next step is to contribute to further optimise the ferry transport segment by improving energy efficiency of each ferry-crossing through machine learning and partial autonomy."