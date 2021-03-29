Boxship Ever Given Resumes Course Away From Suez Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships waiting to cross the canal will soon be able to resume their journeys. File Image / Pixabay

The 20,000 TEU container ship Ever Given, which ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal for the past six days, is now under way out of the canal.

The ship is heading for Great Bitter Lake at the southern end of the canal after being refloated earlier in the day, local shipping services company Leth Agencies reported on Monday.

The ship ran aground in the canal on March 23 under strong wind conditions, blocking traffic in both directions since then and shutting down one of the most important chokepoints for the global shipping industry.

Several hundred vessels are now waiting to traverse the canal, and it is likely to take at least three days for the backlog to clear. Bunker supply in the area will remain tight at least until the end of this week.