Lisbon's First Emission-free All-electric Ferry Delivered

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry features an integrated power, automation, energy storage and propulsion solution from ABB. Image Credit: ABB

The first of ten new, all-electric emission-free ferries that will provide commuter services along Lisbon’s Tagus River has been delivered to ferry operator Transtejo.

The 40-meter, 540-passenger vessels were constructed by the Astilleros Gondán shipyard and feature an integrated power, automation, energy storage and propulsion solution from ABB.

The vessel feature a 1,860-kWh battery pack.

“Delivering the first of these 10 ferries is an important milestone for us, and it is a joy to see her on the water in Lisbon. We very much look forward to delivering the other nine,” said Antonio Pacheco, Director of GRP Division, Astilleros Gondán

Ferry electrification is not only a key part of Portugal’s strategy to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, but as announced in 2021 by Mike Corrigan, CEO of Global ferry industry association Interferry, a goal of the global ferry sector.