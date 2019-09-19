EMEA News
UK Player to Commence 0.50%S VLSFO Supply from November
Thursday September 19, 2019
Greenergy road tanker. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker
UK supplier Greenergy says it will commence supply of IMO2020 grade 0.50% sulfur VLSFO from November.
The move comes ahead of the global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel that comes into force from January 1, 2020.
Greenergy's initial supply will take place from Cardiff as part of a phased rollout, the company says.
The new product will be sold alongside its existing offering of 0.10%S products.
Greenergy, historically a road fuels supplier, moved into bunkers last year to capitalize on the upcoming IMO2020 rule.