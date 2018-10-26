IMO 2020 Rule Prompts Road Fuels Player to Move into Bunker Business

Varun Chhabria to lead Greenergy's expansion into the bunker business. Image Credit: Greenergy

Greenergy, a major UK-based supplier of road fuels, is looking to take advantage of the upcoming IMO 2020 rule by expanding its operations into the marine fuels business.

"Changes to marine fuel specifications in 2020 are making marine fuels more similar to the road fuels that we currently supply. We therefore intend to build on our existing distillate supply chains to blend, store and supply marine fuels, both in the UK and further afield," said Andrew Owens, Greenergy's Chief Executive.

Greenergy has appointed Varun Chhabria to lead its expansion in the marine fuels sector, who most recently was Head of Risk and Marine at Certas Energy.

"Varun brings a wealth of experience to this project and we welcome him to the team," Owens said.

The IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020, and the vast majority of vessels are expected to switch away from HFO and burn low-sulfur distillate fuels for compliance.