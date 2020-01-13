NIMR Launches Physical Supply at Port of Duqm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Muscat-based company announced the launch Monday. Image Credit: NIMR

Omani energy company NIMR International LLC (NIMR) has set up a physical bunker supply operation at the port of Duqm in the south of the country, the company said Monday.

The company has signed a long-term agreement with the Port of Duqm Company to supply bunkers there.

Initially the company will be using barges with a combined capacity of 5,000mt to supply marine gasoil, very low sulfur fuel oil and lubricants at the port, and it expects to add another barge with capacity of 7,000mt there once volumes pick up "at a later stage," NIMR said.

In November NIMR announced an agreement with port operator Marafi Asyad Company to supply bunkers at its facilities, including Port Sultan Qaboos, Khasab, Shinas and Al Suqayq.

Contact details for parties interested in supply are as follows:

Email : Bunkering@nimr.om

Phone : +971552295458