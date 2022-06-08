BUNKER JOBS: Hybrid Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Consortio has not named the hiring company for the role. Image Credit: Consortio Recruitment Group

A multinational hybrid marine fuel trading and broking company is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

Recruitment agency Consortio Recruitment Group advertised the role on its website on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

Consortio describes the firm as "a marine fuel broking / trading company that has offices situated across Europe, Asia and South America."

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a bunker trader, as well as the right to live and work in Greece.

"In line with the steady growth of the business and following a recent financial boost, our client is now looking to grow its team in Greece with an experienced Bunker Trader who is seeking the next step in his / her career," Consortio said.

"This role provides a platform for any trader that's interested by an exciting new opportunity with a respected trading brand that can offer physical, B2B and lubricant trading.

"Together with the security of working with a dedicated team, the company has fantastic credit reports and offers full support to any professional coming onboard."