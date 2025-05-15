Biofuel Available at Cosco-Controlled Piraeus Container Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cosco says it has partnered with suppliers to offer biofuel bunkering services. Image Credit: Cosco Shipping

Cosco Shipping Ports announced that biofuel bunkering is now available at its controlled Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT) in Greece.

Biofuel is increasingly seen as a practical solution to help vessels improve their Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings and support the IMO's broader decarbonisation goals, it said in a social media post.

The development follows the Greek government's adoption of Joint Ministerial Decision 115/2024, which aligns national biofuel blending standards with the updated ISO 8217:2024 marine fuel specifications.

Cosco noted that it has partnered with bunker suppliers to offer a full range of bunkering services at PCT, enabling vessel operators to access biofuel directly at the terminal.

The move builds on recent activity in Greece's emerging biofuel market. Last month, Coral Marine and the Motor Oil Refinery completed the country's first-ever biofuel bunkering, supplying a cruise vessel at the Port of Lavrio.