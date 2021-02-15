Tanker 'Hit and Run' Investigation Prompts Owner's Arrest

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened near Palermo, Sicily. File Image / Pixabay.

A shipowner and two seafarers are being held by the Italian authorities investigating a collision at sea last year.

The two seafarers were crew on the Vulcanello, a tanker owned by Rome-based Augusta Due.

It is alleged that the vessel collided with a fishing vessel resulting in the loss of three lives, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The three men are being accused of procedural fraud.

It is alleged that the ship had visibility of the fishing vessel before the incident and stayed on course after the collision had happened.

The incident took place off the northern coast of Sicily.

The shipowner, Raffaele Brullo, is being held under house arrest the report said.