EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: PetroChina International Seeks Trader in London or Netherlands
Tuesday January 20, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker trading experience and an established network of industry contacts. Image Credit: PetroChina
Energy company PetroChina International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London or the Netherlands.
The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker trading experience and an established network of industry contacts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Commercial Execution: Executing high-value deals across conventional (VLSFO, HSFO) and alternative fuels.
- Strategic Growth: Cultivating and expanding a robust client base of ship owners, charterers, and operators, transforming market intelligence into tangible P&L results.
- Operational Excellence: Seamlessly coordinating the physical delivery of fuel, managing complex logistics and mitigating operational risks.
- Market Insight: Acting as the eyes and ears of the market, identifying new trading opportunities and sustainable supply partnerships.
For more information, click here.