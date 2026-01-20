BUNKER JOBS: PetroChina International Seeks Trader in London or Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker trading experience and an established network of industry contacts. Image Credit: PetroChina

Energy company PetroChina International is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London or the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker trading experience and an established network of industry contacts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Commercial Execution: Executing high-value deals across conventional (VLSFO, HSFO) and alternative fuels.

Strategic Growth: Cultivating and expanding a robust client base of ship owners, charterers, and operators, transforming market intelligence into tangible P&L results.

Operational Excellence: Seamlessly coordinating the physical delivery of fuel, managing complex logistics and mitigating operational risks.

Market Insight: Acting as the eyes and ears of the market, identifying new trading opportunities and sustainable supply partnerships.

