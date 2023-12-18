UK Reports New Explosion in Red Sea on Monday Morning

by Ship & Bunker News Team

he incident happened at 4:53 AM UTC about 30 nautical miles south of Port Mokha in Yemen. Image Credit: UKMTO

Another vessel may have come under attack in the Red Sea on Monday morning, according to the British authorities.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency is investigating a report of an explosion close to an unnamed vessel in the Baab al-Mandab at the entrance to the Red Sea, it said in a social media post on Monday.

The incident happened at 4:53 AM UTC about 30 nautical miles south of Port Mokha in Yemen.

"Master reports a possible explosion in the water 2nm off one of the vessel's quarters," the organisation said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."