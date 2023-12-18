UK Reports New Explosion in Red Sea on Monday Morning

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 18, 2023

Another vessel may have come under attack in the Red Sea on Monday morning, according to the British authorities.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency is investigating a report of an explosion close to an unnamed vessel in the Baab al-Mandab at the entrance to the Red Sea, it said in a social media post on Monday.

The incident happened at 4:53 AM UTC about 30 nautical miles south of Port Mokha in Yemen.

"Master reports a possible explosion in the water 2nm off one of the vessel's quarters," the organisation said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

