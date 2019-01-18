EMEA News
Sing Fuels Adds New Athens-Based Trader
Friday January 18, 2019
Stella Lykouri joins as Senior Bunker Trader. Image Credit: Sing Fuels
Sing Fuels has added a new trader to its team.
Stella Lykouri joins as Senior Bunker Trader with immediate effect to focus of servicing Sing Fuels’ regional customer and supply market.
She is said to have more than 10 years of experience ranging from operations to bunker sales.
Contact details of Stella are as follows:
Name: Stella Lykouri
Title: Senior Bunker Trader
Mobile: (+30) 693 610 4374
Email: stella@singfuels.com