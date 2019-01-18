Sing Fuels Adds New Athens-Based Trader

Stella Lykouri joins as Senior Bunker Trader. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Sing Fuels has added a new trader to its team.

Stella Lykouri joins as Senior Bunker Trader with immediate effect to focus of servicing Sing Fuels’ regional customer and supply market.

She is said to have more than 10 years of experience ranging from operations to bunker sales.

Contact details of Stella are as follows:

Name: Stella Lykouri

Title: Senior Bunker Trader

Mobile: (+30) 693 610 4374

Email: stella@singfuels.com